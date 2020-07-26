Ludger Tremblay, 3, wishes his great-great-grandmother, Evelyn Deschaine, a happy 95th birthday Sunday at an open-air tea party in Lewiston. Tea parties were once a weekly tradition for the family. Deschaine would assume the persona of “Mrs. Finney” for neighborhood children who stopped for tea and a visit with the character Evelyn had created. In later years, the parties became grand affairs, with many guests. This year’s party was scaled back due to concerns about coronavirus, and included only daughters, cousins, granddaughters, great-grandchildren and Ludger, her great-great-grandson. Party favors included custom face masks with tea cup designs. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo