LEWISTON – Lorraine Delorme Brochu 87, of Lewiston and Rochester, N.H. passed peacefully into the hands of her Lord on April 30, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Lewiston on Sept. 14, 1932 to Amedee Delorme and Aurore Leclerc Delorme.

She married the love of her life, Ronald Maurice Brochu on Sept. 12, 1951. They had three daughters. She attended and was a member of St. Peter and Paul Basilica. She worked for Knapp Shoe in her early years and spent years serving at Connie’s Catering and Bates College. She loved to sew, craft, eat out with friends and family, travel and try her luck at casinos.

She is survived by her daughters, Nanci Brochu Paladino and Tina Brochu Weaver and Tina’s husband Paul, and son-in-law Robert Harrington; her sister Rita and Daniel Rioux; in-laws Paul and Connie Brochu, Joline Brisette, Fern and Bob Couture, Jeanette and Robert Lucio. She loved her six grandchildren dearly, Melanie Harrington Say, Casey and Tanner Paladino and Calvin, Eliot and Nathan Weaver. She found great delight in her three great-grandchildren, Maya Say, Nathan and Ethan Weaver.

She was predeceased by her husband Ronald Brochu in 2012; and her daughter, Diane Brochu Harrington; her sisters, Jeane D’Arc Grondin and Germaine Delorme. We will all miss you greatly, mom.

Visitation will be held at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home on Monday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1 p.m., at the Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul (upper church), followed by burial at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Registration for the Church Service is required, you can register by calling the funeral home at 782-7201 with your name and contact number or you can register during the visitation. Social distancing and facemasks are required at all times throughout the visitation, funeral service, and cemetery committal. Arrangements under the care of the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, condolences and a video tribute may be accessed online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

