An unidentified man fired several rounds from a handgun into a home in Westbrook early Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded shortly before 2 a.m. to reports of shots fired into a residence at 83 Anderson Ave., Capt. Sean J. Lally said in a news release. Although the building was occupied at the time, no one was hurt, he said in a statement.

The man “fired a number of rounds” from the handgun – Lally did not say how many – into the building, then broke a window of a nearby car before fleeing in his own vehicle.

Police believe the owner of the vandalized car was targeted in the attack, which was an isolated incident, according to Lally. “There is no indication that the general public is at risk,” he said.

Lally did not say whether police know who the shooter is, and provided no information about him other than his sex.

Police said no one had been arrested as of Sunday night in connection with the incident.

