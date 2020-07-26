(All times Eastern)

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Andalucia Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN — LG at Doosan

LACROSSE

2 p.m.

ESPN — MLL: Denver vs. Boston, Championship, Annapolis, Md.

4 p.m.

NBC — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Washington

1:35 p.m.

NESN — Baltimore at Boston

4 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Oakland OR Arizona at San Diego

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

10 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

4 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Indiana vs. Dallas, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Toronto, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla. (joined in progress)

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Houston vs. Memphis, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (joined in progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham

11 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Everton

ESPN2 — Serie A: Lecce at Bologna

GOLF — Premier League: Watford at Arsenal

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. NY City FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

11 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Kansas City vs. Vancouver, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Chicago, Final, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah

TENNIS

12 p.m.

CBSSN — WTT: New York vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: Las Vegas vs. Chicago

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.

ABC — Chicago vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. — — —

