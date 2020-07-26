(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Andalucia Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — LG at Doosan
LACROSSE
2 p.m.
ESPN — MLL: Denver vs. Boston, Championship, Annapolis, Md.
4 p.m.
NBC — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Washington
1:35 p.m.
NESN — Baltimore at Boston
4 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Oakland OR Arizona at San Diego
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
10 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
4 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Indiana vs. Dallas, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Toronto, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla. (joined in progress)
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Houston vs. Memphis, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (joined in progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham
11 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Everton
ESPN2 — Serie A: Lecce at Bologna
GOLF — Premier League: Watford at Arsenal
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. NY City FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
11 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Kansas City vs. Vancouver, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Chicago, Final, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah
TENNIS
12 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: New York vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: Las Vegas vs. Chicago
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.
ABC — Chicago vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. — — —
