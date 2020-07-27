LIVERMORE FALLS — A local driver complained pain after the car she was driving went off Route 17 into a ditch and struck rocks and ledge near the Fayette line, officer Walter Bachelder said.

The 2011 Chrysler driven by Andrea Berard, 41, of Livermore Falls was headed west toward Livermore Falls. Berard told police she swerved to avoid hitting a deer, Bachelder said.

Berard complained of arm and chest pain, he said. She was checked by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel but declined to go to the hospital, he said.

The car, which is registered to Donna Churchill of Livermore Falls, was heavily damaged.

Livermore Falls Fire Department assisted at the scene of the accident reported at 2:02 p.m.

