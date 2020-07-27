• Sean M. Marchant, 28, Farmington, operating without license, violation of protection from abuse order, July 13 in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• April J. Nelson, 54, Farmington, domestic violence abuse, July 13 in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Roy A. Gross, 58, Farmington, operating under the influence, July 13 in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Thomas A. Farrington, 38, Carthage, two warrants failure to appear, July 16 in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Patrick J. Barr, 49, Avon, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief, July 16 in Avon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kendall R. Blodgett, 43, Farmington, domestic violence assault, July 17 in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Scott N. Frechette, 41, Jay, domestic violence assault, July 17 in Wilton, $150 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Chrissie Laforge, 40, Winsted, Connecticut, two counts of aggravated trafficking of schedule drugs, July 17 in Avon, $10,000 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Oscarlin Pequero-Ortiz, 22, Bronx, New York, two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, July 17 in Avon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brandice M. Dotolo 37, Phillips, two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, July 17 in Avon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Joey P. Savage, 54, New Sharon, violation condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, July 18 in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dylan M. Drake, 22, Hartford, probation hold, July 17 in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Dylan J. Beaulieu, 27, Jay, violation condition of release, July 20 in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Jessica A. Johnson, 33, Mexico, domestic violence assault, July 20 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Arthur A. Drolet III, 48, Farmington, operating under the influence, operating while license suspended or revoked, criminal speed 30-plus over the speed limit, July 21 in Farmington, $100, Farmington Police Department.

• Matthew E. Allen, 42, Jay, warrant failure to appear, July 22 in Wilton, $750 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Vadzim Masiukevich, 30, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, operating under foreign license suspended or revoked, July 23 in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Lewis E. Bachelder II, 43, Industry, warrant failure to appear, July 26 in Farmington, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

