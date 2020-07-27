JAY — Selectpersons checked out the Fire Rescue Department’s new Freightliner/E-One pumper Monday prior to their meeting.

The tandem tanker truck was priced at $446,531 in May 2019, but after trade-in of two older trucks and receiving a $5,000 credit for paying for the truck upfront, the bottom line was estimated at $276,531. The money came from a capital reserve account.

The new Engine 1 holds 3,000 gallons of water, compared to the combined 2,800 gallons the other two trucks could carry, Chief Michael Booker said Monday night after the meeting. The truck has a five-man cab and more horsepower than the other two trucks, he said. It also has a bigger pump that can handle 2,000 gallons of water per minute, compared to the 1,250 gallons the other trucks can pump.

During the Select Board meeting, Terry Bergeron was reelected chairman and Tim DeMillo was reelected vice chairman.

In another matter, Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt told selectpersons the North Jay Wastewater Treatment Facility will cease operations Wednesday, ending its 48 years of service.

Testing will be done Tuesday on the system, Holt said. Specific tools used to clean sewer lines will be sent down the line to make sure everything works. It will take about three hours for the trip to Jay Plaza, he said.

Selectpersons accepted appointments to a variety of committees. The only change was Judy Diaz leaving the Recreation Committee and Bergeron joining Goding joining it.

The board also voted to appoint William Harlow as a regular member of the Board of Assessment Review and Mike Ventrella as an alternate member.

The Select Board also renewed an automobile recycling business permit for Clark’s Cars & Parts doing business as Riverside Scrap on Mill Street, at the former Otis Mill site.

