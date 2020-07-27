Woodrow Cross, a businessman who got his start selling seeds door-to-door as a child and went on to start Cross Insurance, died Sunday. He was 103.

Over six decades, Cross built his company into the largest independent insurance agency in New England and one of the largest in the country. He remained active with the day-to-day operations of the company even after his 100th birthday.

“For nearly a century, Woodrow Cross’ career as a Maine businessman was defined by his tremendous work ethic, dedication and integrity,” Sen. Susan Collins said in a statement. “From his start at age six selling seeds door-to-door, to managing his father’s general store during the Great Depression, to founding an insurance company at his kitchen table and growing it into the largest independent insurance agency in New England, Woodrow has always been a shining example of entrepreneurship and perseverance. Woodrow remained highly involved in the company he built, often visiting the hundreds of Mainers he employed and offering words of encouragement and mentorship to younger generations.

Cross grew up on a farm in the small Penobscot County town of Bradford, where he went to school in a one-room schoolhouse and his father ran a general store. At age 6, began selling seeds door-to-door and within four years had moved into chicken farming. He began taking out small loans to purchase baby chicks, which he sold at a profit when they matured, which allowed him to repay his creditors and grow the enterprise.

Cross began working in his father’s general store as a teenager, which strengthened his work ethic and family values, he said in a 2017 interview with the Press Herald.

Cross’ father died in the midst of the Great Depression when Cross was 21. He took over the responsibility of running the store and caring for his family. He said the challenge of keeping the business vital during such a difficult economic period had an impact on him that would last a lifetime.

“It’s very easy to get discouraged, but I always tried to figure out the problem. I didn’t run from it, and if I needed help, I’d get it. And if I needed to do more work, I did it,” he said in 2017.

When the U.S. entered World War II, Cross enlisted in the Army, serving in the Pacific theater with campaigns in New Guinea and the Philippines. He also served occupation duty in Japan. He earned two battle stars.

During that time, Cross married his wife, Janette, and they went on to raise three sons and two daughters together. In 1954 they settled in Bangor, where Cross started his insurance company at his kitchen table. He ran the business from his kitchen for nine years before hiring employees and moving to downtown Bangor.

Cross Insurance now has 1,000 employees in more than 40 locations across eight states. The company sponsors the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor and Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

As he grew his business, Cross was anchored by his family and his faith, his family wrote in his obituary. He had been a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Brewer since 1954 and was the oldest member at the time of his death. He served the church as treasurer and usher and attended weekly men’s Bible classes.

Cross was a longtime support of many Maine charities, according to his obituary. He received numerous special awards and honors, including an honorary doctorate of business administration from Husson University and the Norbert X. Dowd Award from the Bangor Chamber of Commerce in 2017.

“Woodrow has long been an advocate for both business and employee development in the Bangor region and has successfully grown the insurance agency from a sole entrepreneur to a multi-office, multistate organization with over 800 employees,” the Bangor Chamber of Commerce said in its award notice. “Mentoring new hires of all ages, supporting professional growth and encouraging community involvement have always been his business practice. A strong work ethic, integrity, business acumen, perseverance and professionalism are but a few of the strengths we most admire in him. He is a longstanding member of his church and for decades a supporter of numerous civic and nonprofit organizations in and around Bangor.”

Asked three years ago for the secret to his longevity and how he has been able to remain so active for a century, Cross displayed his characteristic humility and matter-of-fact attitude.

“I just fell into it I guess,” he said. “I always liked my vegetables.”

Cross is survived by his two daughters, two sons, 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years and a son, Brent, who died in 2015.

This story will be updated.

