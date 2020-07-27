Maine health officials reported 18 new cases of coronavirus on Monday but no additional deaths.

There have now been 3,832 confirmed or probable cases and 119 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic reached the state in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention. More than 80 percent of cases have come in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties.

The number of active cases is 421, which is 10 more than Sunday. The daily average of new cases over the last 10 days is 23.2, up from an average of 19.6 cases during the previous 10-day period.

So far, 381 individuals have been hospitalized at some point but only 14 were in the hospital as of Sunday — 10 in intensive care.

Maine continues to avoid the steep increase that many states have experienced over the last few weeks, prompting some to re-institute restrictions that had been lifted.

