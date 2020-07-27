David Pastrnak was on the Bruins plane to Toronto on Sunday and is expected to take part in Boston’s first practice in the Eastern Conference’s hub city Monday.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy expects Pastrnak to jump right in with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand on the top line. Pastrnak missed all but one day of Bruins practice over the last two weeks before he was forced into quarantine protocols after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“David, a young guy. He’s in good shape He’ll be on the ice with the main group,” Cassidy said. “We’ll mix him in with Bergy and Marchand on line rushes.”

Patrice Bergeron didn’t expect a long re-acclimation for the team’s top line.

“I think first of all for us. We usually pick up where we left off. For him he has to be used to being on the ice,” Bergeron said. “We’ll help him as uch as we can. I don’t know if he’ll need that much help. He’s so talented. It’s effortless.”

Pastrnak was in the midst of a career year before the NHL shutdown for coronavirus concerns on March 12. He had 48 goals, 47 assists for 95 points in 70 games. He and Alex Ovechkin shared the Maurice “Rocket” Richard trophy for leading the NHL in goals.

He a key piece of Bruins’ power play, which had 57 goals and scored 25.2 percent of the time, which both ranked second to the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL.

THE NHL REPORTED zero players tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The league says it administered a total of 4,256 tests to more than 800 players from July 18-25. Two players tested positive during the first week of training camps July 13-17.

Players and staff from the 24 teams participating in the expanded Stanley Cup playoffs traveled to the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday. They’re now in a quarantined bubble and will be tested daily after every other day testing during camp.

Related Headlines Forget the asterisk, NHL playoffs present grueling test

« Previous

filed under: