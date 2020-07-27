A Norridgewock man involved in a crash that killed a Madison couple a year ago has been indicted on two charges of manslaughter.

David “Mike” Obert, 51, was driving on Ward Hill Road in Madison on the morning of July 4, 2019, when his dump truck collided with a Pontiac Torrent driven by Joyce Gipson, 85, according to police.

Gipson and her husband, Keith Blackwell, 80, were killed in the collision.

Obert was arraigned Feb. 12 on a Class A charge of manslaughter and pleaded not guilty Feb. 26.

Obert was indicted on two counts of Class A manslaughter July 16.

Maeghan Maloney, district attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties, could not be reached Monday for comment.

Obert is being represented by Augusta defense lawyer Walter McKee.

“This was an accident, pure and simple. We fully intend to show that nothing Mr. Obert did that day was a crime,” McKee said in an email Monday.

“Mr. Obert of course feels terrible about what happened. But he is adamant, as he has been from day one, that he committed no crime.”

Obert’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 4.

