• Gabriel Burgess, 18, of 9 Rogers St., Norway, on a charge of reckless conduct, 9:19 p.m. Friday in Waterford by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dylan M. Drake, 22, of 1319 Main St., Hartford, on a probation violation, 8:52 a.m. Thursday at Franklin County Jail.

• Travis J. Durgin, 30, of 24 Middle Ave., Mexico, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 11:58 p.m. Sunday at that address by Mexico Police Department.

• Joseph D. Fitts, 40, of 3 Crystal Ledge Road, Paris, on a probation violation, 11:59 p.m. Friday in South Paris by Maine State Police.

• James D. Harris Jr., 47, of 6 Dix Ave., Mexico on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of condition of release, 3:26 p.m. Thursday in Dixfield by Dixfield Police Department.

• Kevin M. Litchfield Jr., 33, of 145 Route 232, Woodstock, on a probation violation 10:49 a.m. Wednesday in Woodstock by Probation and Parole.

• Chandra C. Rogers, 18, of 9 Rogers St., Norway, on a charge of reckless conduct, 10:09 p.m. Friday in Waterford by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• William Rouille, 34, of 29 Inman Road, South Paris, on a charge of violation of protective order, 10:22 p.m. Thursday on Bonney Road in Sumner by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Frederick E. Ryan, 42, of 89 Gary St., Paris, on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, 6:57 p.m. Friday on Main Street in Norway by Norway Police Department.

• Donald E. Simmons, 31, of 425 Flat Road, Bethel, on a charge of violating condition of release, 1:13 a.m. Thursday at 82 Main St., Bethel, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Benjamin D. Snow, 23, of 86 McCrillis Brook Road, Bethel, on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, creating a police standoff, domestic violence reckless conduct with priors and domestic violence terrorizing, 6:53 p.m. Saturday on McCrillis Brook Road by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• George E. Whipple, 46, of 281 Bray Ridge, Hiram, on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors, 4:25 a.m. Monday in Hiram by Maine State Police.

