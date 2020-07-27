MEXICO — A Rumford man was charged with stabbing a man multiple times in the chest Monday morning near Roxbury Road and Main Street, police Chief Roy Hodsdon said.

Adam Cormier, 25, of Oxford Avenue was arrested at the scene on charges of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife.

Mexico police and Oxford County Deputy Sheriff Brandon Tiner responded to a 911 call at 11:04 a.m.

“When we arrived, we had a male victim who was stabbed multiple times in the front and back of the chest area,” Hodsdon said. “He was conscious and was transported to Rumford Hospital. I was told he was later taken to Central Maine Medical Center” in Lewiston.

The man’s identity was not released until police speak with him and notify his family, the chief said Monday evening.

The stabbing was related to an earlier domestic incident, the chief said.

Cormier is being held at the Oxford County Jail in Paris and is not allowed bail because he has a prior felony charge.

A conviction for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $$20,000.

The investigation is continuing, Hodsdon said.

