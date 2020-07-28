AUBURN — William J. Rogers Post 153, American Legion, 71 South Main St., announces activities for August. Due to COVID-19, all activities are subject to change or cancellation. Follow on Facebook for updates.

Dinners-to-go with curbside pick-up will be held through the month. There is limited seating available inside. Call ahead to place orders between 9 a.m. and noon at 207-312-8284 or noon to 4 p.m. at 207-212-1466. The suppers are as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 1: Spaghetti and meatballs. garlic toast and salad, $8, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7: Lobster roll, fries and coleslaw, $10, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 to 15, Balloon Fest Weekend at the post: Sausage sandwich with peppers and onions, $6, 2 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22: Shepherds pie, roll, salad, $6, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29: barbecued ribs, mashed potato, mac and cheese and veggie, $10, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19. The executive meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. and the general session at 7.

The post will not be open for other daily operations at this time.

Commander Steve Simard said for the safety of staff and members, Post 153 will follow COVID-19 executive orders and guidelines. Masks and social distancing are required. For more information, call 207-782-1118.

