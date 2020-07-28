Church to hold drive-through summer supper
WATERFORD — The North Waterford Congregational Church will have its third drive-through summer supper from 5 to 6 p.m. or until meals are gone Tuesday, Aug. 4. On the menu are oven-roasted barbecue chicken, baked beans, sweet corn, cornbread, coleslaw and strawberry shortcake. Cost is $10 and all are welcome.
Mexico church to hold take-out supper
MEXICO — The Mexico Congregational Church, UCC (the “Green Church”), 163 Main St., will offer a take-out supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
The meal will consist of a serving of home-baked beans, pulled pork, coleslaw, biscuit and slice of pie for $10.
Phone orders will be taken during the day at 207-364-8603. Pick-up will take place outside the building near Mitchell Street entrance.
