LEWISTON — Maine College of Health Professions’ Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Alex Clifford has recognized area students for achieving dean’s list status for the spring semester. Students must be matriculated in a degree program and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater in order to earn the designation.
Area students named were:
Julia Bowen, Lisbon Falls; Molly Christensen, Sebago; Krysta Clark, Poland; Kristy Cole, Lewiston; Daniele Cote, Lewiston; Hali Cote, Auburn; Brooke Curry, Windham; Chelsea Davies, Auburn; Jennifer Deschenes, Greene; Josie Desjardins, Greene; Lauren Dighton, Lewiston; Valerie Doucette, Lisbon; Brittany Doucette, Jay; Haylee Duval, Lisbon; Emilia Gagnon, Greene; Alexis Gile, Sabattus; Helen Hayward, Raymond; Carmel Howe, Auburn; Rachel Ingram, Winthrop; Caitlyn Kenney, Monmouth; Esther Kilongo, Auburn; Amy King, Lisbon; Amber Lewis, Auburn; Kailey Martin, Lewiston; Makayla Maybury, Turner; Morgan Murphy, Richmond; Dylan Nadeau, Lewiston; Rayven Niva, Minot; Katelyn Olsen, Hartford; Sadie Pelletier, Minot; Nicole Perry, Lisbon Falls; Jennifer Posnick, Sabattus; Julia Powell, Poland; Gabrielle Richards, Fayette; Kristina Rousseau, Lewiston; Tyler Smith-Pollard, Auburn; Mikayla Spinney, Minot; Christal-Rose Stroud, Lisbon Falls; and Carley Ware, Poland.
