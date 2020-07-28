There is no question that these are unprecedented times. The world is panicked by the coronavirus; people are out of jobs; businesses are closing; and the Maine Legislature is not leading effectively.

Someone new is needed at the State House, someone who understands the concerns of the people.

It’s time for someone new; it’s time for Laurel Libby.

As a registered nurse who has worked in disaster relief, Libby understands the health crisis people are facing. Also, as someone who owns her own business, she understands the financial needs of Mainers.

New leadership is needed in Augusta. It’s time for Laurel Libby.

Mark Chasse, Auburn

