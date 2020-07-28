MINOT — The Board of Selectmen on Monday approved increasing the tax rate by 70 cents, from $15.85 to $16.55 per $1,000 of assessed property value, for fiscal year 2020.

Town Administrator Danielle Loring said the increase is needed to pay for higher budgets for Regional School Unit 16 and for Androscoggin County. The $1.6 million increase in real estate value will not be enough to cover these expenses, she said.

The rate increase means residents will pay an additional $70 per $100,000 of assessed property value, she said.

Town officials will also apply for $53,903 in state funding for the second round of the Keep Maine Healthy grants. If awarded, this money would be used to purchase a digital sign in front of the Town Office with updated information and to cover COVID-19 related costs, Loring said.

In addition, town officials also requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency reimburse the town for $5,246.27 in COVID-19 related expenses.

In other business, Loring said 644 residents voted July 14. About half of the votes were cast by mail. She said residents should be aware that the polling location for Nov. 3 may change to allow for more social distancing.

Selectmen also discussed the petition to discontinue the Auburn section of Butler Hill Road. If passed by Auburn, the Minot section will become a dead-end road.

Additionally, selectmen approved a facility request from Shawn Vincent, allowing organizers of the Tri-Town Family 5K to use Minot Community Fields on Nov. 8.

Loring also asks any resident who has a vehicle with temporary plates or an expired registration to contact the Town Office about registering it.

