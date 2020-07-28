DEAR SUN SPOTS: As a senior citizen, I am in need of a home-cleaning service. At one time, I had someone I used, but she has closed her business. Do you have any suggestions for a reasonably priced, reliable service? — No name, Auburn

ANSWER: I’m asking readers if they have information they can share for housecleaning services they would recommend. Unfortunately, in this time of COVID-19, it may be more difficult than normal to find someone.

SeniorsPlus in Lewiston is a good resource for you. Call them at 795-4010. They are the designated Area Agency on Aging serving Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. I really count on them to help with questions such as yours.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there a local shop in the Lewiston-Auburn area that sells religious pieces such as crosses, jewelry, pins, holy cards, etc.? — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: I found Hand Held Miracles on Old Meadow Road in Lisbon (841-5317) and The Abbey Catholic Book, Gift & Church Supply Shop if you want to venture over to Dunstan Corner in Scarborough at 65 U.S. Route 1 (885-5813). You can also shop with them online at theabbeycat.com.

Readers, please write if you know of any others that are open for business right now.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am new to the area and am in need of a handyman to help with some light house projects. Do you have a list of names and numbers for local handymen? — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: This question comes up so much! An issue is that a lot of great handymen are so busy; they don’t have the time to advertise so we depend on reader recommendations. Then there are those who keep their precious handyman (or woman) a secret so they don’t get too overbooked!

A trustworthy, reliable handyman is more precious than gold in my book. SeniorsPlus (795-4010) may have some recommendations and the local hardware store may have a bulletin board where tradespeople pin up their business cards. Don’t be shy about asking your new neighbors either!

In the Rolodex, I have All Trades Maintenance & Repair at 345-3456 and LA Handyman at 782-5632.

Keep in mind that there are people who are more adept at all trades, while others have more specific skills such as painting, carpentry, or outside work. In the future, if readers want to ask about folks to help them out, it would be extra great to list some of the jobs you need to have done.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a Vermont Castings stove that needs some repair. Is there anyone in the Lewiston-Auburn or surrounding area who works on that particular brand of stove? I have contacted a couple of stove shops, but had no results. Please call me at 577-3507. — Tim, Minot

ANSWER: Fireside Stove Shop in Auburn (784-9249) can help you if you bought your stove from them. Otherwise, contact The Hearth Doctor Inc. (241-2435); Buy The Fire (539-9930); and Don’s Chimney Care and Stove Shop (897-4200). All of these businesses are certified members of the National Fireplace Institute (nficertified.org).

