AUBURN — The cause of an inmate death last week at Androscoggin County Jail has not been determined, a state official said.

The autopsy of Kawon Smith Walker, 22, of Auburn was performed last week at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but the cause of his death “is pending further studies,” according to Acting Administrator Lindsey Chasteen.

Walker was found unresponsive in his jail cell by corrections officers on Thursday shortly before 11 p.m.

An ambulance was called and the officers attempted life-saving measures, according to Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson.

Walker was pronounced dead at the jail.

Maine State Police and Maine Department of Corrections are investigating.

Walker was arrested late on July 18 on one count of trafficking in crystal methamphetamine, according to local police. He was charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs and on an outstanding warrant from Cumberland County for drug trafficking, according to police.

Police received two calls July 18 reporting domestic violence at 66 Dunn St. Walker was identified as the suspect in both incidents.

