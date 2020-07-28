NORWAY — The Norway Country Club will be holding the Drive Out Cancer Golf Tournament starting Aug. 13. Golfers must sign up to play in this golf tournament by Monday, Aug. 10. Call 890-9840 to register. Golfers, along with the public, are invited to place bids and purchase raffle tickets for items that have been donated for the Basket Raffle/Silent Auction. So far, items items include: a beer basket, stationary basket, soap basket, golf theme pictures, Little Kids and Wicked Big outdoor games, plus gift certificates to area golf courses and restaurants. One special item up for bid is a Bear Hunt offered by Ted Butler of Big Bore Guide Service. This 3-day hunting trip, to be scheduled between Aug. 31 and Sept. 26, 2020, is a $750 value. For more information on this bear hunt call Butler at 508-561-6533. Proceeds from the Drive Out Cancer Tournament and Auction are donated to the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine.