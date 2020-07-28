Arrests

Auburn

• Allen Boyd, 40, of Lewiston, on a charge of violation of protection order, 10:29 p.m. Monday at 1396 Sabattus St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Michael B. Lawrence, 24, of Auburn struck a deer that ran into the road at 4:58 a.m. Thursday on Main Street. Lawrence’s 2016 Toyota was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Bronwyn E. Gray, 22, of Lisbon struck the door of a vehicle driven by Ryan Caron, 36, of Lewiston while Caron was legally parked on the side of the road at 8:29 a.m. Thursday on Lisbon Street. The 2006 Mitsubishi driven by Gray and owned by Cathy Elizabeth B. Gray of Raymond and Caron’s 2013 Dodge received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Rebekah J. Bilodeau, 27, of Eliot struck the side of a vehicle driven by Paul N. Choiniere, 66, of Lewiston at 11:22 a.m. Thursday at Oak and Union streets. The 2007 Saturn driven by Bilodeau and owned by Joseph E. Bilodeau of Eliot received functional damage and Choiniere’s 2005 Ford received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Ashley M. Levesque, 27, of Sabattus backed into a vehicle driven by Mariah Heimerl, 24, of Lewiston at 11:48 p.m. Sunday on Oxford Street. Levesque’s 2016 Toyota and Heimerl’s 2009 Kia received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Jacob Barrell, 18, of Auburn struck the side of a vehicle driven by Aweis M. Omar, 57, of Auburn at 12:44 p.m. Monday on Canal Street. Barrell’s 2007 GMC received minor damage and Omar’s 2011 Nissan received functional damage.

« Previous

filed under: