PARIS — Town officials will plant a red maple in Moore Park in memory of its longtime tree warden, Jeff Meserve.

The planting will take place during a family memorial Sunday, Aug. 2, at 4:30 p.m. at the park on Route 26.

Meserve, who worked as a forester and served the town for many years, died July 8 at Maine Medical Center at age 52.

Town Manager Dawn Noyes announced the ceremony at Monday’s selectmen’s meeting.

In other business, 30-day notices for payment of back taxes for properties in danger of foreclosure will be sent this week. Noyes said there were 13 or 14 such properties. Owners will have until the end of August to pay their taxes.

Any foreclosed properties would be put up for bid.

Town officials are continuing discussion on how to repair the stone town line monument between Norway and Paris, which is starting to crumble. The monument is beside Route 26 next to Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School. Noyes hopes to talk soon with Norway Town Manager Dennis Lajoie about the project.

The board also began discussing its policy on closing some roads to snowplowing. Certain roads far out in the country will not be plowed due to their conditions and the costs involved. The town has six such roads, but a decision was postponed to make sure the board had the complete list.

Chairman Rusty Brackett and Vice Chairman Christopher Summers were re-elected to lead the board for another year.

