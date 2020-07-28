FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors met in person Tuesday evening at the Mt. Blue High School forum for an executive session. It was their first in-person meeting since March 17.

The executive session was held to review Superintendent Tina Meserve’s annual evaluation. Meserve has served as Mt. Blue Regional School District’s superintendent since July 1, 2018, after working for RSU 16 in Poland as superintendent.

The board did not take any action on the evaluation or conduct any other business.

The next scheduled meeting is set to take place in person at the forum Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Now that the district education budget has been passed, board meetings will be primarily focused on reopening plans as district committees develop three potential scenarios to conduct school during the pandemic.

