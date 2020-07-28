FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors met in person Tuesday evening at the Mt. Blue High School forum for an executive session. It was their first in-person meeting since March 17.
The executive session was held to review Superintendent Tina Meserve’s annual evaluation. Meserve has served as Mt. Blue Regional School District’s superintendent since July 1, 2018, after working for RSU 16 in Poland as superintendent.
The board did not take any action on the evaluation or conduct any other business.
The next scheduled meeting is set to take place in person at the forum Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Now that the district education budget has been passed, board meetings will be primarily focused on reopening plans as district committees develop three potential scenarios to conduct school during the pandemic.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Richard Aishton, in rebuttal: Trust and credibility not a strong suit
-
Opinion
Stephen Hudspeth: An honor to be an Andover summer resident
-
Encore
Looking Back on July 29
-
Sun Spots
Ring from Sanford High School Class of 1991 found in Lewiston
-
Dear Abby
Man smitten by second cousin hides relationship from wife