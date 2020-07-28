TURNER — When they meet Thursday evening, Maine School Administrative District 52 directors will weigh adopting a “hybrid model” for reopening schools this fall.

“For some districts it will not be possible to have all students back in-person with the distancing requirements because there is not enough space,” Superintendent Kimberly Brandt said. “We are one of these districts.”

Details on what that mix of remote and in-person learning might look like were not available Tuesday.

The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be broadcast on YouTube. The public can send questions via email to [email protected]

Brandt said the district has had five planning groups meeting weekly, each based on one part of the Maine Department of Education’s guidance for returning to classrooms.

It’s also adopted a draft “Return to Work” handbook for staff and held four days of professional learning last month for teachers and ed techs that “focused on remote teaching and learning and social-emotional well-being,” she said.

Due to new distancing requirements on buses, families in Turner, Greene and Leeds are also being surveyed on who can transport their children to school.

“Planning will continue on physical set-up of schools, planning for in-person and remote days, the schedules of courses/classes, cleaning schedules, food service and transportation,” Brandt said. “We are reimagining teaching and learning in a very short time period. The good news is that we have a tremendous team in MSAD 52 and we will continue to collaborate to support and educate our students, their families and each other.”

