LEWISTON — One of the most popular Senior College classes offered by USM L/A Senior College on Zoom this spring took a group of birders to Monhegan Island as well as other prime birding venues. The close-up sightings of birds were better than looking through binoculars. Due to Doug Hitchcox of Maine Audubon, the class was able to have an almost-outdoor experience while gaining information.

Senior College offerings will be on Zoom again this fall. The classes are for anyone over 50 with a curiosity for learning. There will be Zoom training for those who wish to join the classes. The fall sessions will be listed soon.

Registration will begin Monday, Aug. 17, and the classes will start Monday, Sept. 21. Watch the paper for the schedule. For more information, go to usm.maine.edu/seniorcollege, email [email protected] or call 207-753-6610.

« Previous

Next »