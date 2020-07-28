LOWELL, Massachusetts— Local residents have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Among those recognized for achieving academic distinction for the spring semester are Julia St.Laurent of Lewiston, majoring in nursing, and Benjamin Dowe of New Gloucester, majoring in chemical engineering.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
Max Linn isn’t quitting the U.S. Senate race after all
-
Weekly News
Rumford man charged with stabbing; victim hospitalized
-
Maine
Two more Mainers die, 16 new COVID-19 cases reported
-
Maine
New York woman killed in Maine’s first fatal shark attack
-
News
Maine authorities still searching Franklin County for Massachusetts man wanted in murder, armed robbery