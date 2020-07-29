LEWISTON — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December, 2019. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher. We apologize for the delay in sharing this news. Area students include:
Jesse Saffeir of Pownal, Jennie Chen of East Wilton; Bridget Tweedie of Brownfield, Maine; Kirsten Pelletier of Readfield; Austin Dumont of Auburn; Anna Glass of Wilton; Sam Onion of Wayne; Tyler Simmons of Lewiston; Emily Carty of Sweden; Emma Christman of Litchfield; Jenny Martin of Lewiston; Michal Cwik of Auburn; Alexi Knight of South Paris; Mia Shifrin of Weld; and Luke Allen of South Paris.
