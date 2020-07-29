How many times have Moms heard their kids asking for a cookie? Instead of handing over an Oreo or in California, Joe-Joe’s O’s, saturated in fat and sugar, give them a homemade cookie made with oatmeal.

Oats are one of the healthiest grains on earth. Oats are gluten free, lower blood pressure and cholesterol thus preventing heart disease.They also make you feel full so you can control your weight by eating less.

This recipe is loaded with oatmeal and no flour so it is a good recipe for those who are gluten intolerant. A couple of these cookies will provide your child with nutrients such as manganese which boosts brain function, now that is really what we want when school starts! Try this recipe and embark on the road to better health. Bon Appetit!

Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup applesauce

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

4 cups oatmeal

Prepare:

Spray cookie sheets with non stick cookie spray In a large size bowl stir together applesauce, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg until well blended. Gradually stir in oatmeal until blended. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees until lightly golden brown, about 15 minutes.

(You can add raisins or dates if you wish.)

« Previous

filed under: