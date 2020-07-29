LISBON — Lisbon police charged a Brunswick man with operating under the influence after he allegedly crashed his car and fled from police Tuesday night.
Jordan Griffis, 27, of Brunswick is charged with operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagan said.
Hagan said Griffis crashed his Subaru into trees and a basketball hoop on Willow Circle off Moody Road around 11 p.m. When police arrived, Griffis allegedly ran into the woods. Police used their tracking dog, Moxie, to find Griffis.
Griffis was taken to Maine Medical Center because he was complaining of pain. No update on his status was immediately available Wednesday morning.
Griffis is scheduled to appear in court in Lewiston on Oct. 7.
