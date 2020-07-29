LIVERMORE FALLS – Selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Amanda Allen, the town clerk/treasurer, as interim town manager, board Chairman Jeffrey Bryant said Tuesday night.

She will begin her new duties Monday.

The town received about 10 applications for the position. A five-member hiring committee went through the applications and made recommendations. The committee included two selectmen, a resident, and a department head, Bryant said.

Allen, of Livermore Falls, said she was not on the hiring committee.

Selectmen interviewed the two finalists. Offers were made but that didn’t work out, he said.

Allen has worked for the town for 19 years in a variety of positions, including dispatcher for the Police Department. She also has been sewer clerk and General Assistance administrator.

Town Manager Stephen Gould’s last day is Friday. He has returned to nursing, but agreed to be available to Allen.

A contract for Allen has not been negotiated, Bryant said.

Allen was paid $21.5o an hour in 2018 when she added treasurer to her duties after a part-time treasurer resigned.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: