100 Years Ago: 1920

Traffic officer Tim Walsh has a circus act of his own at Union Square. His unending supply of peanuts has attracted several doves, a number of which are now so tame that they will alight on his hands.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Ist Lt. Mary Ellen Morgan, Lisbon, who was commissioned in the Women’s Army Corps in June, will begin a two-year active duty tour next month. The announcement was made by S/Sgt, Joseph Lagasse, commander of the Lewiston Army Recruiting Station, Post office Building. Beginning Aug. 4, Lt. Morgan will attend the 18-week Women Officers Basic Course at the WAC Center, Ft. McClellan, Ala. The new WAC officer, a teacher-coach at Lisbon High School since 1965, entered the Women’s Army Corps under the WAC Direct Commission Program. She Is a 1965 graduate of Aroostook State College and last year received a Master’s Degree in education from the University of Maine. Lt. Morgan, daughter of Mrs. Evelyn Morgan, 124 Main St., Winthrop, is a 1961 graduate of Winthrop High School.

25 Years Ago: 1995

George Mosher, retiring Emergency Management Agency director, was presented a plaque by Clint Cushman, chairman of the Board of Selectmen of Wilton, at the selectmen’s July 18 meeting. The plaque was presented to Mosher “In grateful appreciation for your many years of dedicated service to the Town of Wilton, Maine.”

