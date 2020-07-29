WALES – Alice Ruffle (Dutton) Moulton, 85, a resident of Wales, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 27, 2020. Her family remembers her as a generous, selfless, and hardworking, a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born on August 27, 1934, in Hillsborough, New Hampshire, the daughter of Walter B. Dutton and Marguerite L. (Fellows) Dutton. Alice attended school in Hillsborough and Concord Nursing School graduating in 1958. She received her B.S. in 1981 at CMCC in Auburn. She married George Arthur Moulton in Lewiston on April 5, 1958, and they shared a wonderful life together for 36 years raising their family. He passed away on September 26, 1994. Alice was employed as a register nurse at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, retiring in 2001. She enjoyed gardening, especially her flower gardens, square dancing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alice was a member of the Wales Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her daughter Tamara Rouleau of Wales, two sons; Timothy M. Moulton and wife Rhobe of Wales, James E. Moulton and wife Peggy of Hanover, Pennsylvania, 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, George A. Moulton, a brother, Edwin Dutton and a sister, Agnes Dutton. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Visiting hours will be 4-7 p.m., on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine.

