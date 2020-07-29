LEWISTON- Bruce Erland Richards, 79, who lived most of his life in Jay, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Woodlands Memory Care of Lewiston surrounded by his wife, Patricia, daughter, Debbie, and son-in-law, Greg.

Bruce was born on October 25, 1940, to the late Virginia (Miller) and Erland Richards. Bruce graduated from Jay High School in 1959 and completed a two-year program in agriculture at the University of Maine at Orono.

Bruce is survived by the love of his life, Patricia (Mayo) whom he married on August 3, 1963, after meeting on the same day two years earlier on a blind date; his only child, Debbie and husband Greg Bourgoin of Lewiston; two grandsons, Jordan and wife Jessica Bourgoin of Lewiston and Jared Bourgoin of Lewiston; and one great granddaughter, Penelope Bourgoin. Also, by his brother Barry and wife Carole Richards of Livermore, and brother Blaine and wife Judy of Trenton and several nieces and nephews.

Bruce was quite the outdoorsman, never spending much time inside; he loved to go fishing, working in his beautiful vegetable gardens and cutting his own wood. Bruce also enjoyed helping on his parent’s farm. He was a very hardworking man and spent most of his working days as a truck driver and loved driving the “big rigs”. Bruce especially looked forward to his yearly corn roast where he would cook corn on an open fire for hours for family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Woodlands Memory Care and Beacon Hospice for their excellent care provided to Bruce while in their care.

Online condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

A memorial visitation will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Friday July 31, 2020 from 4-5 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton Street Lewiston, 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bruce’s honor to the Maine Alzheimer’s Association “Team Bruce”.

« Previous