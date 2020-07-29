LEWISTON – Gloria R. LaRoche, 66, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, at Clover Manor. Born April 14, 1954, to Rita R. (Tancrede) Landry and Albert E. Landry, Gloria attended St. Peters Parochial School and graduated from Lewiston High School. She worked at Bradlees for 23 years during which she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. She was predeceased by her mother, Rita Landry.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 23 years, David LaRoche, father, Albert Landry, sister, Rachel Melanson and her husband Bill, sister Sonia Landry, sister Denise Melanson and her husband Dan, son Denis Wing and his wife Kathy, daughter Angela Wing and her husband Jarrod Hunsinger, grandson’s Austin and Dalton Wing and Chris Stanley, nephew Matt Melanson, nieces Sierra and Brie Melanson, and her beloved dog Belle.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff Clover Manor and St. Mary’s C3 for their exceptional care and compassion.

A graveside service will be held at St Peters Cemetery on August 7 at 10 a.m. The family will hold a celebration of life later that day. if interested in attending please email [email protected] for details.

Messages of condolence may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Michael J Fox Foundation. http://www.michaeljfox.org

« Previous