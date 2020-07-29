NEW GLOUCESTER – Joseph Englehaupt Sr., 50, of New Gloucester died unexpectedly at his home on July 2, 2020.He enjoyed hunting and fishing and going to the races with his brother. He is survived by his mother, Andrea Matson, a brother, Rodney Englehaupt Sr. and his wife Renee and a nephew, Rodney Jr. and a sister, Maria Berube. He is also survived by his son, Joseph Englehaupt Jr., and daughters, Kayla Bryant, Nicole Pierce, Katelyn Englehaupt and Amaya Libby. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 8, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the American Legion on Elm Street in Mechanic Falls.