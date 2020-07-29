• Marcel J. Delorme, 36, of 37 Peaslee Ave., Chelsea, on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, 11:03 a.m. Monday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.
• Scott R. Forbes, 57, of 300 Kings Highway, Kennebunk, on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked for operating under the influence with priors and violating condition of release, 12:20 p.m Monday in Woodstock by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
• Tyrone L. Kimble, 37, of 4 Byron St., Rumford, on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault, 8:31 p.m. Tuesday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.
• Erica K. Myers, 30, of 160 West Bethel Road, Bethel, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 8:08 a.m. Tuesday in Bethel by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
