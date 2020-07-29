DEAR SUN SPOTS: Someone in Sanford will be very happy. Did you lose your class ring many years ago and did you graduate in the Class of 1991? Your name is engraved inside this ring that I’m trying to reunite with its owner. The ring was found many years ago in Kennedy Park in Lewiston. If it’s your ring, please call, 784-1817 for a happy reunion!

Keep up the good work, Sun Spots! What would we do without you? You’re the greatest. — Joseph, Lewiston

ANSWER: Let us know what happens!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Would you have someone in your Rolodex within a 50-mile radius of Lewiston who builds glider swings? Thank you for all the great work you do for us. — No name, no town

ANSWER: A glider swing is a very beautiful thing to have and will provide many hours of pleasure, for sure! Modern Wood Tech, LLC (786-3304) in Lewiston makes high-quality wooden swings. The website is http://modernwoodtechllc.com/.

I also know of a place that sells ready-made glider swings. Sweet Dreams Home Furnishings in Brunswick just beyond Walmart in front of Lowe’s on Bath Road has a nice selection. Call them at 721-0091.

Readers, if you are, or know of, a good carpenter who would like to build a swing, please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In regard to the July 28 Sun Spots about a senior person in Auburn looking for reasonably priced housecleaning, I am available to help. I can be reached at 784-0897. — Cindy, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Can you tell me what has happened to Kelly Danica who is a psychic? I’d like to know. — No name, Bethel

ANSWER: I have heard about Kelly before but don’t know what’s become of her. Readers, does anyone know of Kelly or where she is now?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a set of Universal Standard Encyclopedias circa 1954 with yearbooks 1957-1962 to give to anyone interested. They are in excellent condition. Please call 784-9435 and leave message if there is no answer. — Sandy, Auburn

ANSWER: I hope you find a new home for these, although there isn’t much need for encyclopedias these days. I love the fact that these would be considered to be “vintage” and I can picture an artist or craftsperson “reimaging” the illustrations and pages within, as well as repurposing the covers. Let us know what happens with these, Sandy!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A while back I asked about a horse farm in business in the mid-1960s, Three Gates Farm. They had show jumping, dressage, competition and riding lessons. There was both an indoor and outdoor riding rink. It was so nice and I’m not sure how many acres. I was wondering if someone you could write a brief history on it. Thanks for being so helpful. — Christine, Lewiston

ANSWER: I haven’t been able to find any information about the place you remember. Do any readers recall this place? It sounds like Christine would like to reminisce with you and glean more information. Please write in if you can help.

