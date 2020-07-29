Cory King will give an online presentation called “An Insider’s Guide to Southern Midcoast Maine” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Camden Public Library. This is the second program in the library’s Maine travel talk series which explores destinations within a couple hours drive of Camden. The program will be hosted on Zoom. Email [email protected] to request a link to attend.

Bath, Topsham, and Harpswell are the most well-known of the sixteen communities represented by the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber. While these towns are famous for prominent sites like the Maine Maritime Museum, King, who is SMMC’s executive director, will highlight some lesser-known gems. He will also discuss his favorite things to see and do in the area’s smaller communities like Phippsburg and Richmond.

“Our region has begun to re-open some of our live in-person events in a ‘Covid-considerate’ way as we try to get the most out of summer,” says King. “Though some of the region’s beloved attractions are not operating this summer (like Maine State Music Theater and Bowdoin International Music Festival) many other destination businesses have found a way to continue on, and in some cases thrive.” As a lover of the arts, and a community theater actor and playwright, King will give some insights on how he sees those industries recovering and give an idea of what the next six months might look like.

