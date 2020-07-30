LEWISTON — The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ 2020 pet adoption campaign. To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, this year’s initiative will run from Aug. 1 through 31, feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters/rescues.

This is the sixth consecutive year that NBC and Telemundo owned stations present their pet adoption campaign to communities nationwide in partnership with affiliate stations and shelters/rescues. Since 2015, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters campaign has helped more than 410,00 pets find new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.

“This year, as more people have been staying at home, the importance of pets in our lives has really reached center stage,” said GAHS Executive Director Katie Lisnik.

The Clear the Shelters’ “Adopt & Donate” campaign features returning partners WeRescue and GreaterGood.org, and new partner 24PetWatch. Users can use the WeRescue iOS app to locate adoptable pets near their zip code, submit their pet adoption applications through shelter websites and ask questions directly to shelters. Individuals who are interested in donating to a shelter/rescue should visit GreaterGood.org’s Clear the Shelters donation site, ClearTheSheltersFund.org. Also, 24PetWatch is enabling shelters to increase their exposure through 24Petshelter.com/cleartheshelter, a free website providing a full list of participating shelters and their adoptable pets, along with a link to contact them.

Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Primary support for the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, 55 Strawberry Ave., comes from fundraising events and donations. If interested in learning more about volunteering or adopting an animal, call the shelter at 207-783-2311, visit www.SavingPetsInMaine.org or go to www.facebook/GAHumane.

« Previous

Next »