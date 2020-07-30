DEAR SUN SPOTS: For your reader who wanted to know where to get their Vermont Castings stove repaired, I get mine serviced and repaired by Northern Lights Hearth & Stove in Farmington. — Vicki, no town

ANSWER: Thanks for answering that request in the July 28 Sun Spots, Vicki! See how Sun Spots works, everyone? I don’t do it alone. Everyone’s questions and answers are valuable and helpful to all other readers.

Northern Lights (778-6566) is at 639 Wilton Road and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For information on this employee-owned business go to northernlightsmaine.com. Meanwhile, this all will get tucked away into the Rolodex!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am a senior citizen who is having issues with my computer. When I call the tech support person, they tell me how to fix it, but it still isn’t working properly and I need more help.

You are so helpful in finding answers and I appreciate everything you’ve done for me personally. Now, how can I get my computer fixed? — No name, no town

ANSWER: I suggest that you work with someone locally who can come to your aid at your home or you can get your PC to them. In my Rolodex, I have Jim Fish at Action Computer Services at 87 Essex St. in Lewiston. The number is 786-8740. I also have Buck Buchanan at [email protected] or 784-6295.

Angela’s Computer & Media Shoppe especially helps seniors and children with software use, troubleshooting and repairs. You can find her information at https://angelascms.com. Email her at [email protected] or call her at 520-9573 or 517-6506.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Bird lovers beware! There is nothing more relaxing in the morning (for this senior citizen) than a nice cup of coffee and watching out my window at the comings and goings of all types of birds at my three feeders. I especially like the variety of woodpeckers as they comically slide down the pole, like a fireman, to feed. That is until today, when I noticed a medium-size woodpecker in distress, frantically flapping its wings. It was quickly apparent it had wedged its leg while sliding down, between the shepherd’s hook and the pole connected to it.

I ran out and gently lifted the bird from its predicament. To my relief, it flew away. I knew that I had to fix this problem or it would certainly happen again. I wrapped electrical tape around the narrow gap between the pole and shepherd’s hook then sealed the tape shut, making sure there was no stickiness that could cause problems for the bird I’ve been watching and think it will work.

I know there are a lot of people in Sun Spots Land who are a lot smarter than I am, and would love some feedback on this and any other potential problems they’ve had concerning the safety of our feathered friends and how they were remedied. — Dan, Auburn

ANSWER: OK, readers! I know there are many bird lovers among you. What other tips and tricks do you have up your sleeves for keeping all the birdies, big and small, safe and healthy? I always make sure they have a full, clean birdbath.

