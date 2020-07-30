PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley has announced the following priest assignment effective on August 1.

Fr. M. Arockia Natha Prabu, HGN, has been appointed parochial vicar of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish (St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Norway, Our Lady of Ransom Church in Mechanic Falls, St. Mary Church in Oxford) and St. Joseph Parish (St. Joseph Church in Bridgton, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Fryeburg). This assignment replaces a previous assignment for Fr. Prabu that was announced in April. Fr. Prabu is currently parochial vicar at the Parish of the Precious Blood in Caribou. A native of Tiruvannamalai, India, Fr. Prabu competed his clerical studies at St. John’s Minor Seminary in Nidadavole, India, and St. Joseph’s Major Seminary in Kurnool, India. While in formation, he spent a year of pastoral ministry teaching English to sixth and seventh graders in Prathipadu, India. He was ordained to the priesthood on April 10, 2013, in Melavalady, India. Since his ordination, Fr. Prabu served as an assistant parish priest, similar to a parochial vicar here, at five churches in four different parishes in India, before arriving in Maine in 2019.

