Downtown Freeport StoryWalk happening

FREEPORT — The Freeport Community Library has created a StoryWalk through downtown Freeport with the support of many local businesses. “Borrowing Bunnies: A Surprising True Tale of Fostering Rabbits” by local Maine author Cynthia Lord is on display in business windows for two weeks from now until Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Those who walk and shop down Main Street and Bow Street can read along. Once completed, they can enter to win a signed copy of the book.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Komen New England announces virtual walks

Susan G. Komen® New England has announced that all three of its 2020 MORE THAN PINK Walk™ events will be held virtually this year. Registration details are available at https://komenenewengland.org/walk . Being a virtual event allows anyone, anywhere, to register free and plan to #WalkWhereYouAre on Oct. 24. Additionally, Komen New England is planning an online event day experience through social media channels.

Susan G. Komen® notes that the MORE THAN PINK Walk™ serves two purposes: it is a fundraiser that fuels Komen’s breast cancer research and patient support efforts, and it provides all those touched by breast cancer a sense of being a part of a large compassionate community committed to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer.

There is no fee to register for this year’s virtual fundraising event or to access Komen’s online fundraising tools, including the Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk app. An update is coming in early August.

To register or to make an event donation to one of the New England MORE THAN PINK Walk events, visit https://komennewengland.org/walk.

Literacy Volunteers hosting tutor training sessions

FARMINGTON — Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset counties is hosting a Virtual Tutor Training from 3-5 p.m. on three consecutive Mondays, Aug. 10, 17 and 24. All tutor training participants will receive a free copy of Tutor 8, published by NewReaders Press, our Proliteracy affiliate, ongoing tutoring guidance from a team of supporters after training, and an instruction binder. After training, tutors are paired with a compatible student.

If interested, contact LVFSC to register. Call 207-500-3131; go to the website at https://www.westernmaineliteracy.org/ and click on the Contact tab; or email [email protected] Literacy Volunteers has a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LVFSC.

