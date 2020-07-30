There are two perfect words that describe Bobby; lover boy. This wonderful cat will capture your heart as soon as you meet him.

Bobby recently lost his beloved person. You can tell by his affectionate nature that he was well loved and accustomed to being the center of attention.

As soon as you meet Bobby he begins giving kitty kisses, gentle licks to the hands. Sit down with him and he just can’t seem to get close enough. He’ll sit with you as long as you are willing to give him some head and body scratches.

Bobby is a joy. He will bring friendship and love to some lucky person. He’s the cat that will keep on giving.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: