NORTH WATERFORD — The North Waterford Congregational Church will be having its third drive-through summer supper on Tuesday, August 4th, starting at 5:00 until 6:00 (or as long as supplies last). On the menu are oven-roasted barbecue chicken, baked beans, sweet corn, cornbread, cole slaw, and our very popular strawberry shortcake for dessert, all for $10. All are welcome!
