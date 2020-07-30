BRUNSWICK — Josephine Cameron’s second novel for young readers, “A Dog-Friendly Town,” will be released on Tuesday, Aug. 4. A virtual book launch party will be open to the public at 7 p.m., hosted by Print: A Bookstore. Registration details and RSVP at josephinecameron.com.

In “A Dog-Friendly Town,” 12-year-old Epic McDade and his family own a dog-friendly bed and breakfast. When their town is named America’s No. 1 Dog-Friendly Town, all the top dogs and their owners pour into Epic’s sleepy seaside neighborhood for a week of celebration. The McDades are in dog heaven with all the new business until a famous dog’s jewel-encrusted collar goes missing.

Cameron says she got the “brain spark” for the mystery several years ago while visiting with family in Carmel, California. “Aunt Joey told me Carmel had recently been awarded the DogTownUSA title, and I instantly grabbed my notebook and wrote down: a dog-friendly town jewel heist! I loved the idea of a caper set in an oceanside town full of dogs!”

The original spring publication of “A Dog-Friendly Town” was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Cameron used the extra time to create online activities that kids could do from home. “My main character, Epic, loves to tinker and invent,” says Cameron, “and with kids stuck at home, I thought they might enjoy trying out some of the projects Epic makes in the book.”

In the Follow Your Curiosity video series, Cameron and her brother, Alan, teach viewers how to make brushbots, kinetic POP-sicle sticks, and explore inventing their own gadgets using parts found around the house. “I loved getting my brother involved. It was perfect because this book is all about working together with siblings. Maybe we weren’t solving a crime together, but we did have a lot of fun!”

Cameron lives in Maine, where she writes, sings and teaches music to kids. Her debut novel was “Maybe a Mermaid.” For more information, visit josephinecameron.com.

