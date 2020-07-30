FARMINGTON — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Bronx, New York, man following a July 20 search of a Farmington Falls Road residence where a large amount of cocaine and suspected heroin were seized, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Thursday.

Detective Jacob Richards applied for a warrant for Julian E. Williams, 44, Cote said. The charges on the warrant are aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, he said.

Farmington Police Department had received a search warrant for the residence.

“This search was as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug activity in Franklin County,” Cote said.

The department continues to work with other agencies on this larger investigation, he said.

On July 17, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies arrested three people on two counts each of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, heroin and crack cocaine, at 887 River Road in Avon after a search warrant was executed. Thirty-two items were seized, including about 95 grams of suspected heroin and about 67 grams of suspected crack cocaine, according to Franklin County Detective Stephen Charles’ affidavit filed in a Farmington court. Also seized was about $5,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

In the Farmington case, a conviction for aggravated trafficking is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000. A conviction for unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: