BATH – Gerald J. Pepin, having courageously fought a five-year battle with stage IV cancer, passed away at home in Bath on July 25, 2020, with his wife Gail at his side. His last days were spent with visits from friends and family, especially with his grandchildren, Hollis and Peyton James, and his brother Steve and wife Judy.

Gerry was born in Rumford, Maine October 15, 1947, the son of Gerard J. and Rose Attisano Pepin.

He graduated from Stephens High School in the class of 1965, and went on to the University of Maine, graduating with a B.S. degree in Education.

Gerry taught in the Wiscasset School system from 1970 to 1977 and served as principal of two elementary schools there.

In 1977 he began as an apprentice at Bath Iron Works and worked there in various positions including Project Manager for Hull Outfit Design, retiring from BIW in 2012.

Gerry served in the U.S. Army for over 22 years, first on active duty, then as a reservist. He retired as a Major in the Army Reserve, having filled many leadership positions throughout his career.

Gerry was well known as an outdoor enthusiast and Master Maine Guide who especially loved hunting and fly fishing. He has shared his knowledge and love of those sports with many friends and family members. Some of his happiest times were spent in the wild places near Lower Black Pond in Oxbow Township, Maine, where he shared a camp with friends.

He will be remembered for his kind heart and big, easy-going personality. He did a wonderful job of being a human being.

Gerry is survived by his wife, Gail Donahue Pepin of Bath, his son, Aaron of St. Augustine, Fla., his brother, Steve of Bridgton, Maine, his grandchildren, Hollis and Peyton James and their father, James H. James of Woolwich, Maine, as well as his stepson Benjamin and wife Hannah Kilburg and their son Walter of Towson, Md.

He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Christina, and his daughter, Erica James.

A memorial gathering will take place when it is safe for travel and group meetings.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

