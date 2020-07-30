NORWAY — This summer Norway Memorial Library’s reading program is online using Beanstack. Access is through the Beanstack app or the Beanstack website located at https://norway.beanstack.org/reader365.

Users will create a profile, register each reader for the summer reading challenge that corresponds with their age, and then start logging their reading minutes and activities. There are challenges for children, teens, and adults.

Log minutes of reading and complete activities to earn badges and prizes. To track books read, users may scan a book’s barcode or search by title, author, or ISBN number.

Beanstack allows readers to view stats, streaks, and averages for their reading. This free service is supported by the Maine State Library and Institute for Museum and Library Services (IMLS) using CARES act funds.

Virtual summer programming replaces in-person programs this year. For more information about the Beanstack app or accessing online children’s programs, please contact children’s librarian, Annika, at 743-5309 x 4 or visit the library at 258 Main Street, Norway, Maine.

