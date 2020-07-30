police log

Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Michael Morrison, 40, of Sabattus on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest and probation hold, 4:25 p.m. Thursday, at 118 Crowley Road in Sabattus by the Sabattus Police Department.

• Melissa Kempton, 34, of Lisbon on a charge of violation of protection order, 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, at Open Door Baptist Church in Lisbon by the Lisbon Police Department.

• Michael Banaitis, 43, of Poland on charges of domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence terrorizing, refusing to submit and creating a police standoff, 1 a.m. on Thursday at 553 White Oak Hill Road in Poland by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Auburn

• Shawn Murphy, 33, of Auburn, on a charge of terrorizing, 2:13 p.m. Thursday at 35 Mount Auburn Ave. by the Auburn Police Department.

• Trai Larue, 22, of Lewiston on a charge of murder, 8 a.m. Thursday on Center Street by the Maine State Police.

• Saige Bourgoin, 18, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 12:29 p.m. Thursday at 477 Minot Ave. by the Auburn Police Department.

Lewiston

• Keyshawn Wilson, 22, of Jersey City, New Jersey, on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and refusing to submit, 1 p.m. Thursday on Sabattus Street by the Lewiston Police Department.

• Marcus McCleod, 52, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic assault, 5:50 p.m. Thursday at 229 Blake St. by the Lewiston Police Department.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Rebecca Linscott, 27, of Poland struck a vehicle driven by Justin Donatelli, 23, of Auburn at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday on Turner Street. Linscott’s 2016 Toyota had functional damage and the 2012 Dodge owned by Donatelli had minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Loren Wentworth, 85, of Wilton struck a vehicle driven by Robert Phillips, 46, of Greene at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge offramp. Wentworth’s 2011 Chevrolet and Phillips’ 2000 Chrysler were towed due to disabling damage.

• A vehicle driven by Alexandra Bergey, 33, of Falmouth struck a vehicle driven by Katherine Boda, 26, of Auburn, which in turn hit a vehicle driven by Nicholas Labreck, 24, of Buxton at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday at the Goff and Court streets. Bergey’s 2015 Honda and Boda’s 2007 Subaru were towed due to disabling damage and Labreck’s 2017 Ford received minor damage.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Hector Gravel, 83, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Marnie Morneault, 47, of Lewiston head-on at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday on Lisbon Street. Morneault’s 2011 Nissan received minor damage and the 2010 Honda owned by Gravel received functional damage.

